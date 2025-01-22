Morrisons secures injunction against agricultural protests

Introduction

The High Court has extended an injunction in favour of WM Morrison Supermarkets Limited and its subsidiaries, Safeway Stores Limited and WM Morrison Produce Limited, against persons unknown involved in agricultural protests. The injunction aims to prevent disruptions at Morrisons' distribution centres, following earlier protests that threatened to obstruct operations.

Background

The case arose from concerns over agricultural protests targeting Morrisons' distribution network. The claimants sought legal protection against unauthorised entry and blockades at their sites. The initial injunction was granted by Collins Rice J on 16 January 2025, and was subsequently extended by Fordham J at a hearing on 20 January 2025.

Injunction Details

The injunction prohibits entry and occupation of defined distribution sites without consent, as well as creating blockades or obstructions on access roads. The order is specific to distribution centres and does not extend to supermarkets or their car parks. This distinction was emphasised to prevent misunderstandings about the scope of the order.

Public Access and Open Justice

In line with principles of open justice, the court documents and injunction details are publicly accessible through a designated webpage. This transparency ensures that interested parties can review the evidence and legal arguments presented in court.

Legal Considerations

Fordham J considered the necessity of the injunction in light of the Human Rights Act 1998, ensuring that Morrisons had taken all practicable steps to comply with procedural requirements. The order allows for affected parties, such as the organisation Farmers to Action (FTA), to apply for variations or discharge of the injunction.

Response from Protesters

FTA, a group associated with the protests, communicated with the court, indicating a need for time to consider the legal documents. Despite this, no formal position was presented by FTA at the time of the hearing.

Impact and Future Proceedings

The injunction has reportedly been effective in preventing disruptions at distribution centres. The court has scheduled a further hearing on 28 January 2025 to consider extending the injunction for a longer period, depending on future developments and any input from FTA or other parties.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision underscores the balance between protecting business operations and allowing lawful protest. The case highlights the legal challenges faced by companies in safeguarding their supply chains against disruptive actions.

