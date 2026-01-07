Morrison Foerster has announced the election of 17 lawyers to its partnership, effective January 1, 2026. The newly appointed partners represent a diverse array of 13 practice groups, showcasing the firm’s commitment to legal excellence and client service. Eric McCrath, chair of Morrison Foerster, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partners by stating “It is my privilege to welcome the talented members of our 2026 class of attorneys to the partnership at Morrison Foerster.” He further noted that the new class "individually and collectively personify the firm’s commitment to client service, the constant pursuit of excellence, and our collaborative professional environment."

The elected partners include Jake Burne from the Finance Group in Denver, Josh Crawford from the Patent Group in Washington, D.C., and Caitlin Crujido from the Government Contracts Group, also based in D.C. Other notable additions are Raff Ferraioli from New York’s Business Restructuring + Insolvency Group, and Lawrence Gallick from the Technology Transactions Group in Austin. Jenny Galloway, based in London, has unique expertise advising clients involved in government investigations, while Hannah Jiam from San Francisco focuses on intellectual property issues. Julia Koch, from Boston, navigates multi-faceted securities litigation, while Astrid Menendez-Muharram is based in Miami, focusing on mergers and acquisitions.

Moreover, Christoph Nüßing specializes in digital regulatory compliance in Berlin, Hisatada Ohashi handles real estate transactions in Tokyo, and Ben Rosenzweig represents financial institutions in Boston. Luke Rowland and Takaki Sato strengthen the Mergers + Acquisitions Group with expertise from London and Tokyo, respectively. Finally, Sumaiya Sharmeen and Camila Tapernoux enhance the Litigation Department with experience in intellectual property and complex litigation, while Yuan Xia focuses on executive compensation issues in Palo Alto. This impressive class exemplifies the firm’s diverse and skilled approach across various facets of law, ensuring continued success in an evolving legal landscape