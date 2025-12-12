Leading law firm Morr & Co has announced the expansion of its commercial property team with the recent appointment of Nick Leavey as a partner. With an extensive career spanning 25 years in the real estate sector, Nick is renowned for his expertise in property development and landlord-tenant relations. His introduction to the firm aims to bolster Morr & Co’s commercial property offerings and align with the firm's strategic growth plans across Surrey, Hampshire, and London.

Catherine Fisher, managing partner at Morr & Co, expressed her confidence in Nick’s abilities, stating “Nick and I both worked together previously so I know first-hand how dedicated he is, both to delivering exceptional client service and to driving business growth. He is the ideal person to build on the success of our commercial property team.”

Throughout his career, Nick has provided advice to a diverse range of clients, including listed companies, global corporations, public sector entities, family-run businesses, and private individuals. His portfolio of experience encompasses commercial and mixed-use development schemes, positioning him to work effectively with investors, landlords, occupiers, and tenants in handling complex transactions and portfolio management.

Recognised for his strategic and commercially focused advice, Nick's approach is built on a solid understanding of clients' unique businesses and objectives. His deal experience ranges from modest projects to those involving vast sums worth tens of millions of pounds, and he has cultivated substantial expertise across the real estate, public, and education sectors.

Based at Morr & Co's offices in Redhill and Wimbledon, Nick remarked “I have always really enjoyed helping clients grow their businesses, through delivering excellent client service, in turn helping my colleagues develop our own business, and so Morr & Co is a great fit – and working closer to home is the icing on the cake!"

Before joining Morr & Co, Nick was with Knights Plc, following its acquisition of his previous firm, Coffin Mew. At Coffin Mew, he held significant positions, including Chairman and Head of Real Estate.

Nick’s addition enhances Morr & Co's commercial property team, which is dedicated to supporting landlords, tenants, investors, developers, and landowners in navigating a fast-paced market. The team is equipped to advise on various matters, including acquisition and sale, planning, funding, development, construction, and leasing, serving clients from multiple sectors such as healthcare, retail, industrial, pensions, and not-for-profit organisations.