Dennis is among a few English-trained lawyers adept in navigating the intricacies involved in private client legal challenges across jurisdictions. His background includes a degree in Law and Spanish Law, and he qualified in 2002, offering a wealth of experience in multi-jurisdictional estates.

Catherine Fisher, managing partner at Morr & Co, commented on the significance of this appointment, saying “This appointment reflects our commitment to providing expert guidance on the complex legal challenges our clients face when they own property abroad.” With Dennis's cross-border knowledge, the firm aims to bolster its reputation for advising UK clients with property overseas effectively.

Dennis specializes in Spanish law pertaining to international property and succession matters, often managing the administration of Spanish assets, especially those bequeathed to UK charities. He prides himself on working closely with professionals in both the UK and Spain, enabling seamless progress through the administration process while avoiding unnecessary delays and tax implications.

Morr & Co is renowned for its tailored advice on Spanish estates, including the drafting of wills, managing incapacity, and navigating powers of Attorney. Dennis expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying “I’m looking forward to building on Morr & Co’s expertise in handling cross-border legal challenges and expanding our services in Spain.” He aims to equip clients with reliable, cost-effective solutions, bridging the complexities between the Spanish and UK legal systems.

The firm’s comprehensive approach ensures clients are supported not only by its in-house expertise but also through a network of carefully vetted professionals, easing barriers such as language and cultural differences. This initiative reflects Morr & Co's commitment to guiding clients through the often convoluted landscape of cross-border property and inheritance issues, making a potentially daunting process much simpler and more straightforward for those involved. Further information is available on their website