Morr & Co announces two promotions

Morr & Co has made significant strides in strengthening its Contentious Trusts and Probate team with the promotions of Katie Woodcock and Woodrow Cox, which reflect the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and delivering exceptional client service. Katie, having joined the team in 2020, has established herself as a crucial player in handling complex contentious trusts and probate disputes. She is known for her sensitive approach to resolving family disagreements surrounding Wills, estates, and trusts, particularly those involving vulnerable individuals. Her ability to strike a delicate balance between technical proficiency and empathetic client interactions has been key to her success in this field.

Kellie Williams-Jauvel, Head of Dispute Resolution at Morr & Co, expressed her enthusiasm for Katie's promotion by stating "Katie's promotion to Partner is exceptionally well-deserved and represents a significant milestone both for her career and our Contentious Trusts and Probate team." She added that Katie embodies the firm's commitment to client outcomes and highlighted her impressive ability to navigate complex disputes while maintaining focus on client satisfaction.

Woodrow Cox's promotion to Associate Solicitor has also been met with praise from Kellie, who remarked "I am equally delighted to see Woodrow Cox's progression to Associate Solicitor." She emphasised his attention to detail and commercial awareness, noting that this has earned him recognition as a trusted advisor for many clients, enhancing the quality of service they provide.

Catherine Fisher, Managing Partner at Morr & Co, also noted the significance of these advancements, stating "Congratulations to both Katie and Woodrow. We are incredibly proud of their achievements which reflect both their outstanding individual contributions and our firm's dedication to developing the next generation of specialists."

The announcement of their promotions comes on the heels of the Dispute Resolution team being honoured as the Best Contentious Probate Provider at The Probate Industry Awards 2024. This accolade underscores Morr & Co's ongoing dedication to excellence and highlights their commitment to fostering expertise within the probate industry.