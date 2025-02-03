Morgan Lewis strengthens London team with two partner hires

Global law firm Morgan Lewis has bolstered its London office with the addition of two new partners. Paul Johnson, formerly of Baker McKenzie, brings expertise in antitrust and competition law, including advocacy before the UK Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission. , from Akin Gump, specialises in securitisation and structured finance, particularly focusing on collateralised loan obligation (CLO) transactions.

Firm Chair Jami McKeon commented, “With stabilising interest rates and heightened regulatory scrutiny, London remains a key global hub. Paul and Dasha’s knowledge of EU and UK regulations, paired with their deep industry insight, will provide immediate value to our clients.”

London Office Managing Partner Nick Bolter added, “Paul and Dasha’s skills and collaborative approach enhance our team’s ability to deliver exceptional service across London, Europe, and beyond.”

The hires come amidst significant growth for Morgan Lewis in Europe, including recent London additions in intellectual property, life sciences, secondaries, and privacy. The firm has also expanded in Paris with a 54-lawyer cross-practice team and doubled its presence in Germany, with offices in Frankfurt and Munich.