Morgan Lewis, a prominent law firm, has recently enhanced its global healthcare and life sciences capabilities with the addition of partner Jacqueline Mulryne, who joins from Arnold & Porter. Based in London, Mulryne is a well-regarded regulatory life sciences practitioner, providing counsel across various sectors including pharmaceuticals, medical technology, cosmetics, and food. With her extensive experience interacting with regulatory bodies such as the European Medicines Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Mulryne is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the firm’s capabilities.

Firm Chair Jami McKeon stated, “Innovation is transforming how healthcare and life sciences companies operate, and Jackie’s arrival enhances our ability to help clients keep pace with that change.” He credited Mulryne’s deep knowledge of the evolving regulatory landscape as instrumental in offering clients comprehensive support throughout the product life cycle. This support encompasses vital aspects such as maximising intellectual property rights, navigating regulatory exclusivities, and formulating market access strategies.

Michele Buenafe, the leader of the firm’s FDA & Healthcare practice, underscored Mulryne’s dual strengths, saying, “Jackie brings a unique combination of strategic foresight and practical experience that will immediately benefit clients navigating Europe’s rapidly evolving life sciences landscape.” The integration of Mulryne into the firm not only broadens their regulatory capabilities but also strengthens their overall team, as her expertise in high-stakes regulatory matters positions them well to assist clients in anticipating change and pursuing cross-border growth.

Furthermore, her background in public and administrative law litigation equips her to manage a range of complex issues, from regulatory inspections to defending against enforcement actions by different European authorities. Nick Bolter, Managing Partner for the London office, emphasised the growing need for multidisciplinary support, stating, “Our clients increasingly need multidisciplinary support on complex regulatory, transactional, and disputes matters, and Jackie’s arrival enhances the bench strength we can offer in London and across Europe.”

Mulryne’s incorporation follows a series of recent expansions by Morgan Lewis in healthcare and life sciences, including the introduction of key partners in intellectual property and mergers and acquisitions across Europe. The firm is committed to providing comprehensive counsel and strategic insights to clients navigating the intricate regulatory environment of the life sciences landscape.