Morgan Lewis expands IP practice

Powell joins Morgan Lewis as a partner based in London, bringing his extensive expertise in high-stakes patent litigation across the life sciences and technology sectors.

Tim Powell is renowned for his role in complex cross-border patent disputes, particularly in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. His experience will prove invaluable as European courts, including the Unified Patent Court (UPC), undergo changes that are reshaping patent enforcement and IP strategies across the European Union. His work focuses on managing global IP risks, regulatory issues, and patent strategies that help clients navigate a competitive landscape.

Jami McKeon, Chair of Morgan Lewis, remarked, "With significant changes anticipated in the European patent courts, Tim’s stellar reputation and coordination of complex disputes will enhance our global IP capabilities in sectors where IP protection is key to our clients’ success."

Tim’s hire is part of Morgan Lewis’s ongoing strategy to bolster its European IP litigation practice, following the recent recruitment of Hiroshi Sheraton in London and Dr. Alexander Klett and Dr. Christoph Mikyska in Munich. Louis W. Beardell, Jr., leader of Morgan Lewis’s global IP practice, stated that Tim’s addition supports the firm's expansion in Europe and strengthens its already robust US IP litigation practice.

Nick Bolter, Managing Partner of the London office, emphasised Tim’s industry connections and technical background, which position the firm to guide clients through the evolving patent landscape in the life sciences and technology sectors.