Morgan Lewis expands German team

Morgan Lewis has announced the hiring of three partners to strengthen its presence in Germany. Dr. Alexander Klett and Dr. Christoph Mikyska, intellectual property lawyers, will join the Munich office, while private equity lawyer Sebastian Dexheimer will join the Frankfurt office.

Alexander, coming from Reed Smith, starts today and will later be joined by Christoph. They will focus on nontechnical IP litigation and transactional IP law. Sebastian, arriving on August 1 from Milbank, will advise on German and cross-border transactions, particularly in the technology and software sectors.

Firm Chair Jami McKeon emphasized Germany's importance to their clients and praised the new partners' expertise, which aligns with the firm's industry-first approach. Dr. Florian Harder, managing partner of the Munich office, highlighted the firm's strategic growth, particularly in sectors like technology, life sciences, real estate, healthcare, and media.

Dr. Joachim Heine, Frankfurt office managing partner, noted the new partners' extensive knowledge and collaborative spirit, which will enhance Morgan Lewis's capability to support complex inbound and outbound business engagements in Germany and across Europe.

This expansion follows recent partner hires, including Daja Apetz-Dreier and Dr. Philipp Schäuble in Munich, and Dr. Hans 'Peter' Leube and Marianne Nawroth in Frankfurt.