Morgan Lewis has significantly strengthened its London office with the addition of litigation partner Christian Tuddenham, who joins from Jenner & Block. With a focus on high-value commercial litigation, Christian brings extensive experience in civil fraud and multijurisdictional matters involving regions such as the Middle East, India, and Pakistan. His arrival marks an exciting period for the firm, particularly in bolstering its capabilities to support financial institutions and corporations globally.

“I’m delighted to join the Morgan Lewis platform which comprises a strong bench of renowned litigators and practitioners,” Christian remarked. “I have come across many of the Morgan Lewis team in our field of work and have known them to be superb lawyers with a collaborative approach and commitment to excellence for clients. I look forward to joining the team and assisting clients in navigating their business requirements.”

The firm’s London office has previously expanded its litigation team with the arrival of several partners in the last year, including tax partner Andrew Callaghan and intellectual property partner Tim Powell. With Christian's addition, the London team now has seven litigation partners and is supported by a talented pool of around 50 litigious lawyers.

“Christian’s arrival significantly broadens our litigation capabilities in London while enhancing the support we provide to clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia,” said Firm Chair Jami McKeon. This sentiment is echoed by Troy Brown, leader of the firm’s litigation practice, who praised Christian’s strategic legal insight and collaborative style. “Christian is a strategic and highly regarded litigator whose experience spans financial services disputes, civil fraud, and multijurisdictional litigation and who will enrich our London disputes and international arbitration group.”

In recent months, the London team has showcased its prowess in high-profile cases, including the landmark Russian Aviation Insurance Litigation. The firm has been recognised by The Lawyer among its Top 20 Cases of 2025, a testament to Morgan Lewis's increasing influence and success in the legal landscape.

“We are delighted to welcome Christian to the London office, where his arrival reflects both the continued bolstering of our office and the increasing sophistication of client needs,” said London Office Managing Partner Nick Bolter. As Christian settles into his new role, Morgan Lewis looks forward to further enhancing its service offerings and supporting clients in today’s complex international markets.