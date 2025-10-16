His Majesty's Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) has released a report, emphasising the need for stronger measures to support domestic abuse victims. The report highlights that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) must build robust cases from the outset to avoid forcing victims to testify in court. As mentioned in the report, in some instances, victims may withdraw their support or prefer not to testify, prompting prosecutors to rely on alternative evidence such as 999 calls, photographic evidence of injuries, and details from phone records to pursue a prosecution without direct victim involvement. This practice aims to achieve a 'victimless' prosecution, benefiting survivors who may be reluctant to testify.

The report also assesses the CPS's progress since four recommendations were made in 2020 to enhance their approach to domestic abuse cases. While inspectors confirmed that the CPS has effectively implemented improved training for most prosecutors and fostered better collaboration between police and the CPS, they also identified gaps in the CPS's legal decision-making quality concerning evidence-led prosecutions. Chief Inspector Anthony Rogers expressed the seriousness of the issue, stating, “Domestic abuse is a heinous crime and the survivors are some of the most vulnerable." He emphasised the necessity of supporting these individuals through the justice system to ensure the prosecution of their abusers.

Despite some advancements, Rogers indicated that the CPS still has much work to do in improving decision-making in these cases. He urged the CPS to identify circumstances where domestic abuse prosecutions can proceed without requiring victims to relive their trauma, thereby ensuring better outcomes for cases that rely on evidence-led strategies. He noted that all opportunities must be leveraged to support victims, particularly when they may no longer wish to pursue prosecution.

Significantly, the inspectorate has issued a new recommendation, mandating the CPS to ensure that domestic abuse case reviews are conducted to evaluate whether sufficient evidence exists to continue without victim testimony by December 2026. This move aims to further enhance the CPS's effectiveness in prosecuting domestic abuse cases, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement in protecting vulnerable victims within the justice system.