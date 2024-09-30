Moore Kingston Smith launches business immigration services

Moore Kingston Smith LLP, a renowned advisory, tax, and audit firm, has launched its new business immigration legal services, complementing its existing suite of legal services for both businesses and individuals. This new offering, spearheaded by immigration solicitor Rebecca Hone, is designed to address increasing client demand for business immigration assistance. It encompasses a wide range of services including sponsor licence applications, right-to-work training, and advice on immigration issues related to mergers and acquisitions.

The service helps businesses navigate UK immigration rules, particularly in the post-Brexit landscape, and supports overseas workers’ transfers to the UK. Additionally, Moore Kingston Smith offers private immigration services for high-net-worth individuals seeking UK residency and visa support.

Andrew Bloom, Partner and Head of Legal Services, emphasised the significance of this new offering, stating that Rebecca’s expertise strengthens the firm’s capabilities and helps meet growing client needs. Rebecca Hone added: "We provide tailored, innovative solutions for clients navigating the complexities of immigration law."

The launch underlines Moore Kingston Smith’s ongoing commitment to offering comprehensive legal solutions to its clients, enhancing its global advisory services.