Moore Barlow LLP has been awarded the title of Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the South Coast Deals Awards, held at the Hilton Utilita Bowl in Southampton. The firm’s Corporate team triumphed over intense competition from esteemed firms in the region, marking a record-breaking year for the practice with over 30 deals valued at more than £200 million. These transactions spanned multiple sectors, such as technology, insurance, hospitality, and real estate, demonstrating the firm’s diverse capabilities.

Individual accolades at the awards further showcased the talent within the firm. Associate Jack Courtney was honoured as the Emerging Dealmaker of the Year, highlighting his growing influence through numerous local deals. Additionally, Partner Jeremy Over was shortlisted for Lawyer of the Year, reinforcing the depth of expertise that Moore Barlow offers its clients.

Among this year’s notable transactions were the strategic acquisition of Electrifire Limited by New Path Fire and Security Ltd, and the sale of Airsports Insurance Bureau to Beyond Doubt Holdings. Both of these significant deals involved intricate structures, requiring meticulous oversight to ensure successful outcomes for all parties involved.

The firm has also excelled in technology sector acquisitions, such as the sale of Excalibur Communications Group Limited to Onecom Group. This transaction generated substantial value for both principal and employee shareholders, reflecting broader trends in digital transformation and consolidation within the industry. Peter Boucher, Chief Executive at Excalibur Communications expressed confidence in the firm stating “We knew that we’d be in safe hands with the Moore Barlow team and that we’d get direct access to their senior team throughout the process.”

Judges gave high praise to the Corporate team, commending their extensive volume of local deals, varied transaction types, and exceptional client testimonials during the qualifying period. Such recognition underscores Moore Barlow's dedication to providing outstanding client service and inventive legal solutions.

With six offices strategically located across Guildford, London, Lymington, Richmond, Southampton, and Woking, Moore Barlow serves a broad client base nationwide and across the South East. Their clientele ranges from innovative start-ups to established firms, with a strong emphasis on supporting high-growth businesses and family-owned enterprises at pivotal corporate moments.

David Bright, Partner and Divisional Lead, reflected on the firm’s achievements saying "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of our people, and the trust our clients place in us. To our team: thank you for your expertise, passion, and commitment. And to our clients: we're grateful for the opportunity to partner with you on some of the most important and complex matters. This past year, we've been proud to close landmark deals and deliver innovative solutions all while staying true to our values of integrity and collaboration."

As the firm celebrates this accolade, they remain focused on advancing their commitment to client support and industry impact, with aspirations to continue building on this remarkable success in the future.