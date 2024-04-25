Moore Barlow welcomes Victoria Charlesson as senior associate in real estate team

Victoria's extensive knowledge encompasses highway law and environmental law, serving a diverse clientele comprising house builders, developers, landowners, and public bodies. Her proficiency extends to advising on both contentious and non-contentious planning and environmental matters, including complex Section 278/38 Agreements, Compulsory Purchase Orders, and Environment Agency prosecutions.

Expressing her enthusiasm for joining Moore Barlow, Victoria remarked, "I am excited to join a firm with such an innovative and inclusive culture. Collectively the team has built a first-rate reputation in the market, and I look forward to supporting the firm’s clients."

Mark Grant, Partner specialising in Real Estate and Land Development, expressed his delight at Victoria's appointment, highlighting her stellar reputation and proficiency across planning and development domains. He emphasised the positive impact Victoria's expertise would have on enhancing the team's offerings at Moore Barlow.

Victoria's outstanding contributions to the legal field were recognised when she was named an 'Associate to Watch' by Chambers UK in 2019, further solidifying her status as a distinguished professional in her field.

With Victoria Charlesson's appointment, Moore Barlow reaffirms its dedication to delivering top-tier legal services and bolstering its position as a leader in real estate and planning law.