Moore Barlow welcomes new private wealth partner

Leading UK law firm Moore Barlow has announced the appointment of Sonia Green as a partner in its Private Wealth team. Her arrival brings the team’s total to 47 members, further strengthening its ability to support clients throughout the south of England.

Sonia joins from Glanvilles LLP, where she spent over two decades and led the private client team. With expertise spanning inheritance tax planning, estate administration, and elderly client affairs, Sonia also specialises in advising clients in agriculture, landed estates, and entrepreneurial sectors.

Commenting on her new role, Sonia said: “Moore Barlow has a great reputation, particularly for private individuals and agriculture clients. Its human-first culture is something I really value, and I’m excited to bring my experience to the team.”

Sonia’s credentials include her qualification at Coffin Mew LLP in 1999 and full STEP membership since 2009.

Naomi Wilkes, head of Moore Barlow’s Private Wealth team, expressed enthusiasm for the new addition: “Sonia has an impressive portfolio, and I know our clients will benefit from her knowledge and insight. We’re delighted to welcome her onboard.”

Moore Barlow, a top-100 UK law firm with six offices across the South, continues to expand its Private Wealth team to meet growing client demand, solidifying its reputation for excellence in supporting individuals and businesses alike.