Moore Barlow has announced the strategic hiring of three lawyers, including a Partner, to bolster its Corporate, Commercial and Family practices. Sarah Crookall, Louise Barretto and David Hodgson join the firm's expanding team as part of Moore Barlow's commitment to invest in top-tier legal talent to support its evolving client base.

Sarah Crookall rejoins Moore Barlow as a Partner in the Corporate and Commercial practice after spending 15 years at the firm from 2007 to 2022. Returning from Leonardo UK Ltd, Sarah brings over 20 years of experience in both private practice and in-house legal roles. She specialises in various sectors including business advice, IT, intellectual property, licensing and retail. Based in the Southampton office, she supports clients ranging from SMEs to multinational corporations in achieving their organisational objectives while effectively managing legal and commercial risks.

Louise Barretto has joined the Family practice in Richmond as a Legal Director, coming from Russells Solicitors. With a strong background in economics, she primarily focuses on divorce and family-related matters, particularly complex financial disputes involving business interests. Louise is dual-qualified in South Africa and England and Wales, and she regularly represents South African expatriates and high-profile clients, providing non-court dispute resolution as well as robust litigation when necessary.

David Hodgson also transitions to Moore Barlow’s Family practice from Russells Solicitors, where he has developed over 25 years of expertise in all areas of family law. As a Senior Associate, David specialises in the financial aspects of divorce and separation, particularly in intricate cases that involve international dimensions with businesses or trusts.

The Family practice in Richmond has demonstrated impressive growth, with the number of fee earners increasing by 36% between 2024 and 2025, now comprising a total of 20 skilled professionals dedicated to supporting families during challenging times. Edward Whittington, Managing Partner at Moore Barlow, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointments saying “We are thrilled to welcome Sarah back to Moore Barlow in our Corporate practice, and to introduce Louise and David to our Richmond Family practice. Their combined expertise and shared commitment to client-focused, commercially aware advice will be invaluable as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Moore Barlow operates across the South East, boasting six offices strategically located in Guildford, London, Lymington, Richmond, Southampton, and Woking. The addition of these seasoned legal professionals not only reinforces the firm’s commitment to excellence but also enhances its capability to deliver comprehensive service to a diverse clientele.