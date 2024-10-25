Moore Barlow expands with private wealth hire

Moore Barlow, a top-100 UK law firm, has welcomed Lewis Edwards as a new partner in its Private Wealth practice. Edwards brings significant expertise in wills, estate planning, succession planning for family businesses, and tax matters, including complex issues related to non-domiciliaries and cross-border migration. His extensive experience in capital tax planning, trust establishment, and restructuring will enhance the firm’s offerings for both domestic and international clients.

Edwards, a qualified member of the Society of Trusts and Estates Practitioners (STEP), has been recognised in directories like Legal 500, Private Client Global Elite, and the Citywealth Leaders List. Formerly a partner at Seddons, Edwards expressed enthusiasm for joining Moore Barlow, citing the firm's long-standing reputation and growth plans as key motivators.

Naomi Wilkes, head of Moore Barlow’s Private Wealth team, welcomed Edwards, highlighting the value his expertise will bring to clients and colleagues alike.