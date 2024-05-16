Moore Barlow celebrates promotion of new partner

Sophie began her journey at Moore Barlow (formerly Moore Blatch) as a paralegal, working within the Education and Asbestos teams. Her dedication and potential were quickly recognised, leading to her securing a training contract and becoming the first trainee at the firm’s Richmond office.

During her traineeship, Sophie gained invaluable experience under the mentorship of Senior Partner Trevor Sterling in the then-newly established Major Trauma team. She officially joined the team upon qualifying as a solicitor in 2016.

Specialising in major trauma cases, including brain injuries and amputations, Sophie has demonstrated exceptional expertise and commitment, focusing on rehabilitation and achieving substantial settlements. She has handled numerous high-profile personal injury cases, such as the Croydon Tram incident in 2016, earning a reputation for her meticulous approach and client-centric advocacy.

Sophie’s promotion is a testament to her hard work and the supportive environment at Moore Barlow. Reflecting on her journey, she said: “I’m extremely proud to become a partner at the same firm that gave me my start in law. At Moore Barlow, you are positively encouraged to become the person and the lawyer that you want to be: individuality and diversity is authentically celebrated here. It’s one of the reasons that I care so deeply about this firm and the wonderful people that work within it – so it’s a great privilege to be in a position where I can help to shape its future.”

Senior Partner Trevor Sterling praised Sophie’s achievements: “I’m so pleased that Sophie is joining the firm’s partnership. She is brilliant at what she does and is a true role model for where hard work and determination can lead. Her career trajectory from paralegal to partner at Moore Barlow stands as a testament to the fact that this is a firm that nurtures talent, something which inspires the kind of loyalty that Sophie exemplifies.”

Managing Partner Edward Whittington echoed these sentiments, emphasising Sophie’s dual strengths in legal practice and business acumen: “As well as being a great legal practitioner, Sophie is also very operationally savvy and business-minded, which are great qualities in a partner. To progress from paralegal to a member of the leadership team within the same firm shows just what a good fit she is for our firm and vice versa. We’re very proud to say that Moore Barlow is a place where careers start and partners are made.”

Sophie Winstanley’s promotion is a shining example of Moore Barlow’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering long-term career growth within the firm, ensuring that it continues to thrive and deliver exceptional service to its clients.