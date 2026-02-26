Moore Barlow has advised the shareholders of Matrix Business Group Limited on the sale of the business to Onecom Limited, marking a continued trend of private equity-backed investments in the UK IT managed services sector. Based in Hampshire, Matrix Business Group provides IT support and managed services to various business customers. This significant deal positions Matrix to leverage enhanced investment and integration within Onecom Limited’s broader managed services offering. Onecom, recognised as one of the UK’s largest independent business telecoms and cloud communications providers, expects the acquisition to create a leading IT managed services business with substantial potential for organic growth and cross-selling opportunities.

The UK managed services market has grown increasingly important, comprising nearly 13,000 providers that generate around £51 billion in annual revenue while supporting over 340,000 jobs. The sector has drawn considerable investment and witnessed heightened M&A activity as companies aim to simplify their supplier base and adopt integrated IT, cloud, and connectivity services. Moore Barlow’s Corporate Team, along with their Employment team, provided comprehensive advice to the shareholders covering all aspects of the transaction, including drafting and negotiating documentation and coordinating legal workstreams regarding operational and employment matters.

The firm also assisted shareholders throughout the due diligence and disclosure process, offering counsel on various technical share capital matters to ensure the business was well-prepared for completion. Nicholas Cronin of Matrix Business Group expressed that “Selling the business was a significant step for us, and the process involved a high level of scrutiny. The Moore Barlow team were patient, knowledgeable and supportive throughout. They helped us navigate what could have been a difficult process and provided invaluable assistance in getting the deal over the line.”

Jeremy Over, Partner in Moore Barlow’s Corporate division, highlighted the ongoing strong activity in the IT managed services sector, particularly from private equity-backed buyers eager to scale through acquisition. He noted that “Deals like this often require close coordination across corporate, employment and wider advisory workstreams. Having teams within Moore Barlow that work seamlessly together allows us to support shareholders through what can be a complex process and focus on delivering the right outcome.”

The successful transaction underscores Moore Barlow’s expertise in advising shareholders and owner-managed businesses on M&A activities, particularly in sectors witnessing consolidation where buyers and investors seek scale, integration, and long-term growth