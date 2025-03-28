Modernising probate to ease difficult times

Probate is the legal right to handle someone's estate after they pass away, and the process has traditionally been complex and paper-based, creating many challenges for both applicants and staff. Prior to 2019, applicants often faced confusing, jargon-heavy forms and long delays due to manual paperwork. This process was also inflexible and required individuals to attend compulsory in-person appointments at registry offices. The transformation aimed to create a more accessible, user-friendly service that works for everyone, whether they choose to apply online or use paper forms.

The reformed probate service, launched in 2019, has made a huge impact, with over 1 million digital applications processed since its inception. The system has improved the user experience significantly, offering consistent 24/7 access from any device and simplifying the language used, making it easier for all users to understand. The introduction of a digital statement of truth has replaced the need for in-person oaths and wet signatures, providing applicants with more flexibility and convenience. Notably, this transformation has also contributed to environmental sustainability by eliminating over 25 million pieces of paper from the process.

For personal applicants, the service now offers an easy-to-use online application system with step-by-step guidance, real-time application tracking, and the ability to save progress and return later. Additionally, the service is designed to accommodate probate professionals with a comprehensive online platform that allows for smoother integration with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) processes, collaborative team working features, and digital case files accessible from any device. The number of digital applications has increased significantly from 17% in FY 19/20 to 80% between April and December 2024, demonstrating the success of the reform.

While the digital service has brought many improvements, the government also recognises that not all users are comfortable with technology. To ensure accessibility for everyone, a comprehensive support system has been put in place, including simplified paper forms, telephone support, clear guidance on GOV.UK, and a dedicated Digital Support service. This ensures that individuals who may be less able to use online services are still able to access the probate system with ease.

Feedback from users has been overwhelmingly positive, with many finding the new system intuitive, fast, and efficient. One user commented, “It’s easy to use, fast and convenient. I found it so easy and efficient. It’s exactly what you want from an online government system – if only everything could be this easy!” Another noted, “It was intuitive to use and the whole thing flowed from one section to the next really well.” Applicants also appreciated the clear, jargon-free instructions and the ease with which they could track their application status online.

James, a personal applicant who used the service after losing his father, shared his positive experience: "When James lost his father, he faced the daunting task of dealing with his estate. In the past, some of James’ friends who had gone through the probate process had told him it was paper-based, confusing, and filled with legal jargon that made it challenging for personal applicants like him, which worried him a lot. However, with the reformed digital service, James was able to apply for probate online at a time that suited him, without needing to visit a probate registry or deal with extensive paperwork. Using the new digital service, James found the application process intuitive and efficient, allowing him to save his progress and return later. He could easily track his application status online, reducing uncertainty and providing reassurance during a difficult time. The digital statement of truth replaced the need for an in-person oath, saving James time and travel expenses. Overall, the digital probate service provided James with a flexible, accessible, and user-friendly way to manage his father’s estate, making a challenging process much more manageable and allowing him to focus on what truly mattered.”

As the service continues to evolve, the government remains committed to improving the probate system further. Plans include continuing to work closely with probate professionals, improving notifications for applicants, and streamlining inheritance tax processes with HMRC. Additionally, there will be regional office drop-in sessions for professionals, and dedicated registrar appointments will be offered to help progress more complex applications.

The digital transformation of the probate service has been a vital step in modernising the process, offering a more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly experience for all involved. By embracing technology, the government has not only improved the speed and accessibility of the system but also ensured that the process is more flexible and better suited to the needs of modern users. The feedback from users and professionals highlights the success of this reform, and the commitment to continuous improvement ensures that probate will remain a manageable and efficient process for years to come.