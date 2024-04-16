Angela Fox agrees to join Mishcon de Reya as partner in intellectual property team

Initially starting her career as a trade mark attorney, Angela transitioned to become a solicitor in 2003. Throughout her career, she has worked with clients spanning various industries, including financial services, food and drink, and entertainment. Angela's practice encompasses both contentious and non-contentious aspects of trade mark, copyright, and design matters.

On the contentious front, Angela handles UK and EUIPO opposition actions, cancellations, and appeals, representing clients in various judicial bodies such as the High Court, the EUIPO Boards of Appeal, and the General Court. She also engages in litigation in the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) and the High Court. On the non-contentious side, Angela adeptly manages large international trade mark portfolios, offering comprehensive advice on searching, clearance, registration, and transactional work.

Angela's reputation precedes her, as she is often sought out by international law firms to represent their clients in the UK and EU. Her book, Intellectual Property Enterprise Court: Practice & Procedure (3rd Ed., Sweet & Maxwell), stands as a respected practitioners' guide in this field.

David Rose, Partner and head of Mishcon de Reya’s Intellectual Property Group, expressed his excitement about Angela joining the team, emphasising her unparalleled experience in serving large and sophisticated clients. He believes Angela's expertise will greatly enhance the firm's capabilities in handling brands and designs work.

In response, Angela Fox conveyed her delight in her forthcoming appointment to Mishcon de Reya's top-tier Intellectual Property team. She highlighted the firm's commitment to investing in and growing its IP practice, along with its reputation as trusted counsel for renowned brands. Angela sees her alignment with Mishcon's values, standards, and ambitions as pivotal in delivering exceptional service to clients.

When Angela Fox joins, Mishcon de Reya's IP team is poised to offer even more comprehensive and dynamic solutions to clients navigating the complexities of intellectual property law.