Mishcon de Reya has further expanded its Real Estate practice by adding three new senior hires: Partner Ian Ginbey, Consultant Partner Adam Marks, and Consultant Nick Turner. They joined the firm in London during the first week of May, enhancing the firm's capacities in planning, finance, and commercial real estate. Ian Ginbey, known for his extensive expertise in complex planning matters, has worked across various sectors including aviation, residential, commercial, and leisure. His experience encompasses both contentious and non-contentious matters, such as compulsory purchase and environmental impact assessments. He has been integral to high-profile projects, including urban extensions and regeneration schemes, and has achieved landmark legal decisions. Joining from Clyde & Co, he is prepared to navigate the evolving planning landscape.

In the Real Estate Finance team, Nick Turner brings a wealth of industry experience advising clients ranging from banks to alternative lenders on structured and secured lending across diverse asset classes. A strong advocate for green lending, he has also demonstrated a successful track record in restructuring distressed deals in the UK and Germany. Nick made the transition from Gowling WLG to Mishcon de Reya, eager to contribute to the team's ongoing success.

Adam Marks enriches the Commercial Real Estate team with over two decades of experience, particularly in the hotels and leisure sector, and has focused extensively on stadia. His role includes advising on various real estate transactions, including complex developments and investments, and he has longstanding experience with a significant serviced office provider. After his tenure at Taylor Wessing, Adam looks forward to enhancing Mishcon de Reya's offerings further.

Stephen Hughes, Chair of the firm's Real Estate department, expressed enthusiasm for the new additions, stating that "Ian, Nick and Adam are very welcome additions to our department," especially during a time of significant growth. He highlighted that their recruitment follows the arrival of other key partners in recent months, which has further strengthened the firm's capabilities and enriched its client-focused culture.

Ian Ginbey expressed excitement about joining the team, acknowledging the firm's reputation for "creative thinking and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients," and he aims to help clients navigate the complexities of the changing planning system. Nick Turner added his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to be joining Mishcon de Reya's Real Estate Finance team." Adam Marks concluded with a positive note, sharing that he is "very pleased to bring my expertise to this new role at Mishcon de Reya."