Mishcon de reya strengthens planning team

Mishcon de Reya has enhanced its Real Estate practice by appointing Nicholle Kingsley as a new planning partner. Nicholle joins the firm’s London office from Pinsent Masons, bringing extensive experience in the real estate sector, including strategic advice on large-scale developments, regeneration projects, and public-private partnerships.

Her hire strengthens Mishcon de Reya's planning and development capabilities. Nicholle has worked on some of the UK’s most significant development projects, positioning her as a leader in the planning law community.

Anita Rivera, Partner and Head of Planning at Mishcon de Reya, praised Nicholle’s appointment, noting that it enhances the firm’s already strong real estate offering, which now boasts 44 partners and over 130 lawyers. Rivera emphasized that Nicholle’s reputation in planning law will help elevate the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive legal services.

Nicholle expressed her enthusiasm about joining Mishcon de Reya, citing the firm’s bold approach to real estate and its dedication to client service. She looks forward to contributing to the firm’s growing planning practice and helping clients achieve their strategic goals in the real estate space.

With this hire, Mishcon de Reya continues to bolster its position as one of London’s most prominent real estate teams, reflecting the firm’s commitment to expanding its expertise in key legal areas.