Mishcon de Reya strengthens innovation team

Mishcon de Reya has appointed Toby McCrindle as Partner within its Innovation department, marking a significant move in strengthening the firm’s technology-focused services. McCrindle, a seasoned lawyer with extensive experience advising high-growth and mature tech businesses, joins from SeedLegals, where he served as Chief Legal and Operating Officer. His background also includes training and practice at Allen & Overy, along with a role as General Counsel within the tech sector.

McCrindle’s expertise in high-growth technology and deep technology companies aligns closely with Mishcon de Reya’s strategic focus on supporting innovative and scaling businesses. Commenting on the appointment, Jeremy Hertzog, Chair of Mishcon’s Innovation Department, said, “Toby’s reputation in and understanding of the new and developing technology sector means he has the trust of high-growth technology companies who value his expertise and counsel. Toby’s experience working with deep technology and dual use technology companies adds further strength to a key growth area of our technology offering.”

McCrindle is enthusiastic about his new role at Mishcon, describing it as an ideal fit. “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Mishcon de Reya at such a pivotal time in the firm’s history,” he noted. “Working with cutting-edge technology companies as they scale is hugely rewarding, and the platform Mishcon has built to support its clients on that journey is second to none.”

McCrindle’s appointment underscores Mishcon de Reya’s commitment to expanding its innovation and technology practice, as the firm continues to evolve its capabilities in these rapidly growing sectors.