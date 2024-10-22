Mishcon de Reya strengthens Employment practice

On 14 October 2024, Mishcon de Reya announced the appointment of Mark Kaye as a Partner in its Employment department, marking a significant addition to the firm’s capabilities. Having spent his entire career at BCLP and its legacy law firms, Mark brings over 25 years of experience in employment law.

Focus on Transactional Employment Law

Mark's expertise lies in transactional, non-contentious, and advisory employment law, with a particular emphasis on US-related transactions. He has extensive experience collaborating with corporate, commercial, and real estate colleagues to manage employment aspects in various corporate activities, including sales, purchases, outsourcing, mergers, takeovers, and acquisitions.

Daniel Naftalin, Partner and Chair of the Employment department at Mishcon de Reya, expressed his enthusiasm for Mark's arrival, stating, “We are delighted that Mark has joined us as a Partner. He supplements a busy top-ranked department and brings with him over 25 years of experience. Mark's appointment is set to enhance our market-leading Employment corporate support business acting with US law firms. His expertise in advising global corporates will undoubtedly be an asset to our firm."

A Personal Touch

In addition to his professional achievements, Mark is a dedicated family man, enjoying his role as a part-time driver for his two teenage sons. He also shares a passion for football and is a devoted supporter of Arsenal FC.

Looking Ahead

Mark Kaye expressed his excitement about joining the firm, saying, “I am delighted to be joining Mishcon de Reya as a Partner in their top-tier Employment team and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the department." His appointment underscores Mishcon de Reya's commitment to strengthening its Employment practice and enhancing its offerings to clients in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.