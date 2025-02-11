Mishcon de Reya strengthens Disputes team

Mishcon de Reya has announced that Kavan Bakhda has joined the firm as a partner in its Dispute Resolution department. Specialising in complex commercial litigation, Kavan has advised multinational banks, funds and businesses on high-profile cases.

Kavan is currently instructed on one of the most significant sports litigation cases in the High Court, advising three-time IndyCar world champion Alex Palou in his defence against a claim brought by McLaren. The case, named one of The Lawyer’s Top 20 cases of 2025, will now be handled at Mishcon de Reya.

His clients include leading sports teams and athletes across football, Formula 1 and IndyCar, who seek his expertise on regulatory and disciplinary issues, dispute resolution, reputation management, commercial contracts and intellectual property matters.

Hugo Plowman, Partner and Chair of Mishcon de Reya’s Dispute Resolution department, said Kavan has a stellar reputation as a commercial litigator and he could not be more delighted that he has joined Mishcon de Reya. He added that the firm has a long history of acting for sporting teams and individuals across F1, cricket, football and beyond and that he knows Kavan will bring genuine passion for sport and his clients with him and will significantly build the firm’s capability and expertise in serving sporting clients.

Kavan Bakhda said as a commercial litigator, he could not think of a better platform and long-term home than Mishcon de Reya which is renowned for its market-leading disputes practice. He stated that the firm is the only one with the strength, depth and presence in the market to service his blue-chip clients in sport, art, insolvency and insurance and that, with its unrivalled reputation in the UHNW world, he looks forward to using the firm’s platform, capabilities and significant skills as a litigation powerhouse to best serve his clients.