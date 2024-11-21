Mishcon de Reya strengthens disputes practice with new partner appointment

Mishcon de Reya has announced the appointment of Shazia Yamin as a Partner in its Dispute Resolution department. Shazia brings significant expertise in large-scale product liability and consumer group litigation, with a strong track record of managing complex group actions from inception to settlement.

Hugo Plowman, Chair of the Dispute Resolution Department at Mishcon de Reya, expressed his excitement, saying, "Shazia has a stellar reputation in the claimant group action space and is recognised across the legal sector for her specialist expertise. Her addition, combined with our claims management capability following the Somos acquisition earlier this year, will significantly enhance our Disputes practice."

Shazia Yamin, reflecting on her new role, commented, "Mishcon de Reya’s commercial approach and its range of contentious expertise stand out in the legal sector. I look forward to combining my experience with the firm's claims management capabilities to create a market-leading capability in group action claims, offering redress and justice for consumers harmed by products or goods."

This appointment further solidifies Mishcon de Reya’s position in the growing field of consumer group actions and underscores its commitment to expanding its Dispute Resolution expertise.