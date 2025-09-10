Mishcon de Reya has posted record revenues of £330 million and profits of £110 million for the financial year 2024/25, showcasing consistent growth and an impressive ten-year expansion strategy. This year has seen the firm engaged in high-profile international matters, including advising Wayve on Europe’s largest AI investment and successfully defending O2 in a £1 billion claim. The firm’s Employment team earned the title of ‘Senior Executive Team of the Year' at prestigious awards, while its Innovation and Corporate teams were involved in significant transactions and investments. Chief Financial Officer Matthew Tilley expressed satisfaction with their performance, saying, "We are very pleased with the performance of the business. The firm is well placed to continue its impressive track record of growth." Managing Partner James Libson echoed this sentiment, stating, "I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved this year," highlighting the firm's substantial progress across various metrics and the positive impact of their work.