Mishcon de Reya ranks 32nd in social mobility index

Mishcon de Reya has achieved a commendable ranking of 32nd in the Social Mobility Employer Index 2024, reflecting the firm’s unwavering commitment to enhancing social mobility within the workplace. This notable improvement of 20 places from the previous year marks the firm’s best position in the last five years.

The Social Mobility Employer Index, initiated by the Social Mobility Foundation, serves as a benchmarking tool that evaluates employers' efforts to promote social mobility and foster an inclusive environment. The Index allows organisations to assess their progress in creating equal opportunities for individuals from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

In 2024, the Index saw participation from a wide array of sectors, and Mishcon de Reya distinguished itself for its proactive approach to diversity and inclusion initiatives. The firm’s dedication to social mobility is encapsulated in its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy, which outlines specific objectives aimed at leveling the playing field within the legal profession.

Collaboration has played a pivotal role in Mishcon de Reya’s efforts to enhance social mobility. Partnerships with organisations such as Bright Network, Rare Recruitment, Sutton Trust, Social Mobility Business Partnership, UpTree, and Young Professionals have been crucial in expanding access to the legal sector for students and graduates from varied backgrounds.

Ed Hughes-Power, Partner and Social Mobility Committee Lead at Mishcon de Reya, expressed his pride in the firm’s accomplishment, stating, “We are thrilled to be recognised within the Top 32 Employers in the Social Mobility Employer Index this year. This ranking reflects our commitment to social mobility as a cornerstone of our EDI strategy. Our goal is to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to succeed, irrespective of their socio-economic background. We are dedicated to dismantling the barriers that can hinder progress and to nurturing talent in a manner that affords everyone the chance to excel.”

This recognition reinforces Mishcon de Reya’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and equal opportunity within the legal profession, setting a benchmark for other firms to follow in their pursuit of social mobility.