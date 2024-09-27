Mishcon de Reya ranked top 10

Mishcon de Reya has earned a spot in the prestigious top 10 of the Top Employers for Working Families list for 2024, a notable achievement in promoting work-life balance for parents and carers. This annual list, curated by the UK charity Working Families, recognises companies that champion family-friendly practices and flexible working environments.

In its fifteenth year, the Top Employers for Working Families benchmark assesses employers on a range of criteria, including how well family-friendly practices are integrated into company policies, organisational culture, and strategic planning. The focus is on supporting employees with responsibilities beyond work, such as caregiving.

Mishcon de Reya has taken significant steps to enhance its employee support systems, recently introducing policies that offer paid leave for carers and dependants. This is part of a broader effort by the firm to make their workplace more inclusive and adaptable to the diverse needs of its staff.

Vanessa Dewhurst, Partner and Chief People Officer at Mishcon de Reya, expressed pride in the firm’s accomplishment, noting, “We recognise the complexities of balancing professional and personal responsibilities. Our new policies reflect our commitment to evolving our workplace to ensure our people feel supported throughout various stages of their lives.”

Jane van Zyl, CEO of Working Families, praised benchmark companies for making flexible work and family-friendly policies a central focus, noting the industry-wide importance of these initiatives for both employers and employees alike.