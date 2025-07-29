The firm has announced that effective from September, the salary for newly qualified solicitors will rise to £100,000. Equally significant is the revision of trainee salaries, which will see first-year trainees earning £50,000 and second-year trainees receiving £55,000 starting from July.

Vanessa Dewhurst, Partner and Chief People Officer at Mishcon de Reya, expressed the firm’s commitment to its employees by stating “Each year we review NQ and trainee salaries to ensure competitive rates for our newly qualified (NQ) and trainee lawyers.” She further explained that a comprehensive benchmarking exercise was conducted, emphasizing that “our salaries remain attractive, fair and sustainable.”

Dewhurst highlighted the firm’s philosophy regarding its workforce, saying “Our people are our greatest asset and we have considered extensively how to ensure we best reward all of our people.” She noted that Mishcon de Reya aims to strike a balance through a blend of pay, bonuses, and a “generous range of benefits,” thus creating an appealing workplace environment for both current employees and prospective recruits.

By providing these competitive compensation packages, Mishcon de Reya reinforces its status as a desirable employer, where talented individuals are recognised and rewarded for their contributions in managing complex legal tasks for an interesting clientele