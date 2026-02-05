Mishcon de Reya has announced significant senior appointments at its new UAE offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of its international growth strategy and commitment to the region. With the addition of Natalie Jones, Rob Flaws, and Sandeep Dhama, alongside the relocation of Kamal Rahman, the firm's capabilities in Employment, Innovation and Technology, Corporate, and Private Wealth have been substantially strengthened.

Natalie Jones joins as Partner to lead the Middle East Employment practice, bringing over 15 years of experience in the UAE. She advises on various aspects of the employment lifecycle including workplace investigations and corporate transactions. Rob Flaws, appointed as Partner and Head of Tech, AI, FinTech, and Innovation, offers over 18 years of international legal experience with a strong background in technology and commercial strategy. Sandeep Dhama has been appointed as Partner for the Mergers & Acquisitions team, having led a series of complex cross-border transactions in the region. Lastly, Kamal Rahman relocates to the UAE, serving as a trusted adviser in private wealth and immigration law, particularly for high-net-worth families.

These appointments coincide with the recent launch of Mishcon de Reya's offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reflecting the firm’s Vision 2030 strategy aimed at creating integrated, sector-focused capabilities in key international markets. Christopher Skipper, Managing Partner of the UAE offices, emphasised the importance of these hires, stating “Together, these four appointments represent a significant step forward for Mishcon de Reya in the Middle East."

By enhancing its capabilities across various sectors in the UAE, Mishcon de Reya aims to deliver exceptional client service and comprehensive solutions in private wealth, corporate, employment, and innovation-led growth