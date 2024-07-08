Mishcon de Reya expands tax offering with new partner hire

Mishcon de Reya has strengthened its tax services with the appointment of Anil Arora as a partner in the Corporate Tax team. Anil Arora, a qualified tax adviser, joined the firm's London office in June, transitioning from his previous role as Tax Director at Blick Rothenberg. His extensive background includes a directorship at Peters Elworthy & Moore.

Anil Arora's practice primarily centers on corporate and personal tax reliefs relevant to startups and spinouts, early-stage equity and financing structures, venture debt and debt instruments, M&A, and exit planning. He brings his expertise to clients across various sectors, particularly real estate, financial services, life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

John Skoulding, Corporate Tax Partner at Mishcon de Reya, expressed enthusiasm about Arora's addition: "We are delighted to have Anil join Mishcon de Reya to support a pre-eminent part of our practice. Anil's arrival is a first for the Corporate Tax team, bringing in a tax specialist relevant to the Emerging Companies and Venture Capital teams. Anil has a strong reputation in the market already and we look forward to him boosting our offering across our London, Cambridge, and Oxford offices."

Anil Arora himself is excited about the move, citing Mishcon de Reya's innovative approach and societal impact: "I am thrilled to be joining Mishcon de Reya, a law firm that has a global reputation for delivering innovative solutions to complex legal matters. One of the main attractions of Mishcon is its relentless pursuit of challenging the status quo, which extends beyond the legal industry to the societal impact made by its clients and its people. As part of the Emerging Companies and Venture Capital Team, I am eager to work with its incredible clients that aspire to address the global issues of our time. We share a similar vision of embracing uniqueness, having fresh ideas and working towards a larger common goal."

Anil Arora's expertise is expected to significantly enhance Mishcon de Reya's capabilities in providing tax advice, particularly for emerging companies and venture capital clients. His role will be crucial in supporting the firm's offices in London, Cambridge, and Oxford, broadening their scope and reinforcing their position in the market.