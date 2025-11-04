Leading international law firm Mishcon de Reya has taken a significant step in its global expansion by opening two new offices in the United Arab Emirates and by securing a licence to practise as a firm of solicitors from the Law Society of Hong Kong. This strategic move aims to respond to the surging demand for legal services across various sectors, including corporate, technology, and private client work in the rapidly growing markets of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The firm has appointed Christopher Skipper as Managing Partner for the UAE offices. With more than 20 years of experience, Skipper has been dedicated to advising business owners and high-net-worth individuals in the Middle East for over 14 years. Skipper stated, “Mishcon de Reya has a rich history of successfully advising clients and helping them navigate complex and often very personal matters,” clarifying that the firm's dynamic approach is driven by its core values of excellence, collegiality, and a personal touch in business.

Mishcon de Reya is expanding its reach in Asia as well, especially through its Hong Kong office, led by Managing Partner Wei Zhang. The firm aims to become a leading private client firm in Asia, and Zhang commented, “I am delighted to have been appointed as Managing Partner of Mishcon de Reya LLP in Hong Kong at this exciting time for our firm.” He highlighted that their exceptional team of lawyers can address a multitude of private client needs through their extensive international network.

Historically, Mishcon de Reya has operated in Hong Kong in collaboration with Karas So LLP, and this relationship will continue to flourish as both firms share expertise in various legal areas including tax, family law, and dispute resolution. Jason Karas, Managing Partner of Karas So LLP, remarked, “This evolution of the successful association between Karas So LLP and Mishcon de Reya will allow us to deliver best-in-class private client expertise alongside our deep expertise in resolving some of the largest and most complex disputes in the region and internationally.”

The international expansion aligns with Mishcon de Reya's MV2030 strategy, which encapsulates the firm's vision for growth, taking advantage of emerging markets in Asia and the UAE. Kevin Gold, Chair of International at Mishcon de Reya, expressed optimism about these markets, noting, “With some of the fastest growing economies in the world, Asia and the UAE have never been more important markets, offering significant opportunities for entrepreneurs, family businesses and global companies alike.”

This ambitious initiative is set to enhance the firm’s ability to provide exceptional legal services globally, ensuring clients receive top-notch representation wherever they operate.