Mishcon de Reya boosts innovation practice with new partner hire

Mishcon de Reya has announced the appointment of Robert Griffiths as a partner in its Innovation department. Robert, known for resolving complex technology disputes, will significantly bolster the firm's capabilities in this area.

Robert specialises in assisting clients with critical technology disputes, particularly involving IT and outsourcing projects. His client base includes technology suppliers, users, start-ups, and scale-ups. He brings extensive experience in handling contractual and tortious claims, corporate disputes, cross-border joint venture issues, and business-related claims such as breach of warranty disputes.

Robert's sector experience spans IT and outsourcing, life sciences and healthcare, digital media, telecoms, retail and e-commerce, and financial services, especially in Fintech, e-money, and mobile payments. His international experience includes cases involving parties from the US, the Middle East, India, West Africa, Central Europe, Scandinavia, and the Baltics.

An active member of AIJA and ITech Law, Robert frequently speaks at global technology law conferences.

Jeremy Hertzog, Partner and Chair of Mishcon de Reya's Innovation department, expressed enthusiasm for the hire: "Robert’s expertise in serving technology clients is unparalleled. His involvement in high-stakes cases will enhance our department's strengths and capabilities."

Robert Griffiths shared his excitement about joining Mishcon de Reya: "The Innovation team at Mishcon de Reya is renowned for their excellence. As technology investments grow, the complexity of related disputes increases. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help the firm effectively manage these disputes and continue its strong reputation in the technology sector."

Robert’s addition to Mishcon de Reya underscores the firm's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology dispute resolution.