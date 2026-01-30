With a strong mandate from the Partners, Daniel has been integral to the firm since his arrival in 1998, becoming a Partner in 2004. Currently serving as Chair of the Employment department, he has notably driven the significant growth of the firm’s renowned Employment practice.

In his new role, Daniel will be supported by Executive Partners Johanna Walsh and Daniel Levy, alongside the firm's senior management and Operations Board. While assisting Daniel in managing the firm and achieving its strategic goals, the Executive Partners will maintain their client advisory roles seamlessly.

Johanna Walsh has led the White Collar Crime and Investigations team since joining as a partner in January 2019. With a robust background on the Management Board for five years, her expertise will contribute to the firm’s smooth transition. Daniel Levy, who has been with Mishcon de Reya since 2006, heads the Real Estate Litigation team and the Property Litigation and Construction division. His experience on the Management Board and involvement in operations will further support Daniel’s new leadership.

Outgoing Managing Partner James Libson expressed his enthusiasm for the transition, stating that he is “delighted that Daniel has been elected as the new Managing Partner. His deep understanding of and commitment to the firm is unrivalled.” In turn, Daniel Naftalin expressed his gratitude, mentioning, “I am so delighted and excited that my partners have put their faith in me to lead this exceptional firm. I care deeply about Mishcon de Reya, its people, what it stands for, and its place in an increasingly competitive market.” He continued with aspirations for the firm’s future, stating, “I want to guide Mishcon de Reya to a successful, profitable, and sustainable future where we continue to shape our own destiny, attract and retain talent and guarantee success for future generations.”

With a strong leadership team already in place, the Employment department will soon elect a new Chair, ensuring a seamless and orderly transition for everyone involved.