Mishcon de Reya has officially appointed Susannah Kintish as the new Chair of its Tier 1 ranked Employment department, succeeding Daniel Naftalin who has moved into the role of Managing Partner. With an impressive career spanning 17 years at the firm, Susannah joined Mishcon de Reya as a newly qualified lawyer and became a partner in 2017. Her new leadership role will commence in April, paving the way for her to further enhance the department's reputation and success.

As a seasoned employment lawyer, Susannah offers clients—both corporates and senior individuals—pragmatic and strategic advice on everyday employment issues and complex, high-stakes matters. Her experience encompasses a range of judicial forums including the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, and Employment Tribunal, underlining her position as a knowledgeable litigator. Frequently, she provides counsel on restrictive covenants, the theft of confidential information, and team move cases. Recognised for her expertise, Susannah has also contributed to the authoritative text, Harvey on Industrial Relations and Employment Law.

Her role extends beyond traditional employment law, as she navigates the evolving "gig economy" and comments on worker status issues, notably acting for Pimlico Plumbers in landmark legal cases concerning worker status and holiday pay. Ranking as a leading employment partner in legal directories, she has garnered acclaim for her balanced approach, being described as “a superb litigator, with an excellent strategic sense and first-rate client skills.” Client testimonials highlight her detail-oriented yet pragmatic approach, stating, “she has a great balance of being detail-oriented and knowledgeable while being pragmatic and outcome-oriented.” Furthermore, Susannah is featured in the Lawyer Hot 100 and comes highly recommended by Spears.

In addition to her successful legal career, Susannah dedicates time to pro-bono work, representing the Jewish Labour Movement concerning the Labour Party's referral to the Equality and Human Rights Commission on antisemitism issues. She also supported the family of Siham Hamud in legal proceedings relating to a school uniform policy refusal due to religious beliefs.

Expressing his confidence in Susannah’s leadership, Daniel Naftalin remarked, “I am so pleased that Susannah has been elected as Chair of our Employment department… it could not be in better hands.” Susannah herself reflects on her election with gratitude, saying, “I am honoured to have been elected Chair of our Employment department – it is the privilege of my career.” She emphasized her aim to foster further growth, showcase the best talent, and solidify the Employment department's status as the premier destination for clients with intricate employment law needs.