Mishcon de Reya appoints head of international arbitration group

Greg Falkof brings a wealth of experience in resolving complex international disputes across various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, transport, engineering, and construction. His expertise encompasses both commercial and international investment arbitration. Greg has acted as counsel and advocate in numerous institutional and ad hoc arbitrations under prominent rules such as ICSID, ICC, LCIA, CIETAC, and UNCITRAL. Additionally, he is an arbitrator for leading arbitration institutions and serves as one of the UK's representatives to the ICC’s Global Commission on Arbitration and ADR.

Greg is also known for co-founding Delos Dispute Resolution, an independent arbitration institution, where he previously served as Director.

Hugo Plowman, Chair of Dispute Resolution at Mishcon de Reya, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating:

“I am delighted that Greg Falkof has agreed to become Head of our International Arbitration Group. Greg’s expertise in international arbitration is second to none and his skills, experience, and leadership are the ideal mix for us to continue to grow our international arbitration practice from our offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and, in the future, Saudi Arabia.”

Greg Falkof shared his excitement about his new role: “I’m very pleased to be appointed as Head of the International Arbitration Group at Mishcon de Reya and I’m looking forward to continuing to build our truly international arbitration practice. Mishcon has acted on some of the most complex international arbitrations around and my London partners recently made headlines and legal history by obtaining a landmark judgment setting aside a multi-billion dollar arbitration award that had been improperly obtained by our client’s opponents. Our international arbitration team will continue to deliver on Mishcon’s reputation for resolving complex high-stakes disputes in challenging commercial environments around the world.”

Greg Falkof’s appointment is expected to bolster Mishcon de Reya’s international arbitration capabilities and support its growth strategy in key global markets.