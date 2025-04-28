Mishcon de Reya, a leading law firm, has proudly revealed its latest round of promotions, which sees 27 individuals elevated to key positions within the organisation. Among these, 16 talented individuals have ascended to the role of Equity Partner while 11 have taken on the title of Junior Equity Partner. Additionally, the firm has promoted 13 individuals to Legal Director and four to Of Counsel, reflecting its commitment to recognising and nurturing legal talent. Furthermore, 31 people have been promoted to Managing Associate, highlighting the firm's emphasis on career development and progression for its employees across all levels.

James Libson, Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm about the promotions by stating “Our fee earner promotions round is always such a special moment in the calendar and it is a pleasure to welcome these people to the partnership of the firm. We are fortunate to have such amazing talent at the firm across all levels and departments, and I look forward to seeing this year's cohort go from strength to strength.” These promotions are a significant acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication shown by the individuals involved, and it underscores Mishcon de Reya’s commitment to cultivating excellence within the legal profession.