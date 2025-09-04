Mishcon de Reya has proudly announced an impressive trainee retention rate of 87% for 2025, with 26 of 30 trainees accepting employment offers as newly qualified solicitors. Daniel Lipman, Partner and Training Principal at the firm, expressed his delight at the high acceptance rate, stating, “Our junior lawyers are the future of the firm and I am delighted that so many of this year’s trainees have accepted positions with us to continue their careers. I have been so impressed with how they’ve embraced every opportunity to learn and develop the skills to be the best lawyers they can be and I look forward to seeing their careers flourish at Mishcon de Reya.”

Among the newly qualified solicitors, Molly Vann, who joined from the West Midlands after studying law at UCL, is excited to begin her career in the Criminal and Regulatory Defence team. She remarked, “I’m thrilled to be starting my career as a newly-qualified solicitor in Mishcon’s Criminal and Regulatory Defence team. My training has given me the chance to be involved in complex, high-profile cases and to learn from some of the leading practitioners in the field. The collaborative approach and willingness to trust trainees with real responsibility at Mishcon de Reya has helped me develop both professionally and personally. The supportive culture here has made a real difference, and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow and contribute as part of the team.”

Additionally, Tanay Vankayalapati from Kent, who studied at Durham University, is looking forward to his role in the Competition & EU team within Mishcon de Reya's Innovation department. He shared, "I have had a great training contract at Mishcon de Reya. I have had the opportunity to work on highly innovative and often market-defining cases across the firm and have enjoyed the significant client contact and responsibility Mishcon de Reya affords to trainees. I am looking forward to continuing to learn and develop my practice as a newly qualified solicitor here."

Millie Jones, originally from Reading and a graduate of the University of Warwick, is joining the Immigration team as a newly qualified solicitor. She commented, "I have thoroughly enjoyed my training contract at the firm. The breadth and quality of the work have given me invaluable legal experience across both contentious and non-contentious matters, and the firm’s supportive and collaborative culture has enabled me to develop the skills and confidence to advise clients effectively. I have also benefited from excellent exposure to clients and the opportunity to work alongside leading lawyers who are experts in their fields. I am delighted to be qualifying into the Immigration team and look forward to building my career here as a newly qualified solicitor."

This high retention rate not only showcases the firm’s commitment to its trainees but also highlights the supportive environment fostered within Mishcon de Reya, ensuring that the next generation of lawyers feels valued and prepared to take on real-world challenges.