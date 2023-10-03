Minster Law announces plans to launch Scottish business

Marina Harper has been appointed as Executive Director of the new Scottish business. Marina brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, with over 17 years of experience in personal injury law exclusively in the Scottish market, alongside a deep understanding of the regulatory environment.

Marina Harper to head up new venture

Headquarters in Glasgow

Ambition to [serve motor insurer clients based in Scotland]

Speaking about her appointment Harper commented: “It’s great to be joining Minster Law Scotland and heading up this new Scottish business. Minster is recognised as one of the most contemporary, forward-thinking PI law firms in the UK market.”

“To be at the forefront of bringing their customer-centric approach to Scotland and supporting some of the most prestigious brands in the motor insurance market is an exciting prospect.”

Harper added: “Glasgow has a well-established legal services sector, which is crucial to ensuring we build a team made up of the very best talent in the market. It is also a vibrant hub for many major UK insurers and brokers, so it’s the ideal location from which to serve the needs of both our customers and business partners.”

Speaking about the company’s plans for Minster Law Scotland, Shirley Woolham, CEO of Minster Law said: “We’re a business that prides itself on listening to our customer and business partners. The decision to create a Scottish operation is a direct response to those needs and attracting someone of Marina’s calibre and experience to head up the operation is testament to our ambition in this market.”

“Our new Scottish capability will bring an additional and important dimension to our proposition for UK insurers and brokers and underlines our continuing commitment to the insurance-led RTA personal injury market. The new business will mirror our cohesive values-driven approach to legal services and I’m confident will play a big part in driving our continued success.”

About Minster Law

Minster Law, founded in 2003 and based in Wakefield, is one of the UK’s largest personal injury solicitors. Minster Law has opened cases for over 700,000 people in the UK since 2006 and has secured damages of £1.1bn on clients’ behalf – a figure that continues to rise. Minster Law typically settles 4,000 cases every month.

*Subject to regulatory approval by the Law Society of Scotland