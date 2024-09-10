Ministry of Justice witness intermediary Scheme

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) Witness Intermediary Scheme plays a critical role in ensuring vulnerable witnesses can effectively participate in criminal trials. As a solicitor, understanding this scheme's implications is essential for providing comprehensive support to your clients.

The Role of Registered Intermediaries

Registered Intermediaries are skilled professionals who assist vulnerable witnesses—those who may be affected by age, disabilities, or other factors that impact their ability to communicate effectively. These intermediaries assess the witness’s needs and implement necessary adjustments to facilitate clear communication during legal proceedings.

Solicitors should be aware that Registered Intermediaries can significantly influence the quality of evidence provided by vulnerable clients. Their role is to bridge communication gaps, ensuring that witnesses can deliver their testimony in a manner that accurately reflects their experiences and observations.

Practical Considerations for Solicitors

For solicitors, the key implication of this scheme is the ability to enhance client support. When representing vulnerable individuals, it’s important to consider requesting the assistance of a Registered Intermediary. This can be particularly beneficial in ensuring that your client's evidence is presented effectively and comprehensively.

While the National Crime Agency manages the scheme for police and prosecutors, solicitors working with defendants or in family, civil, and tribunal cases should use HMCTS intermediary services. Knowing how to navigate these services can impact the effectiveness of your legal strategy and the overall outcome of your case.

Furthermore, solicitors should be proactive in advising clients about the availability and benefits of Registered Intermediaries. This includes understanding specific guidance, such as those provided for working with deaf individuals in the criminal justice system, to ensure appropriate support is arranged.

For those interested in becoming a Registered Intermediary or expanding their professional support capabilities, the Ministry of Justice is actively recruiting more intermediaries. Contacting RI.co-ord@nca.gov.uk for more information can provide valuable opportunities for professional development and contribute to the broader legal support network.

By integrating the use of Registered Intermediaries into your practice, you can improve the support provided to vulnerable witnesses, ensuring a more equitable and effective judicial process. For ongoing updates and further guidance, consult the Ministry of Justice’s resources.