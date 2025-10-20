Around 4,000 members of the armed forces are set to receive compensation averaging around £1,000 each after the Ministry of Defence (MOD) reached an out-of-court settlement over a discriminatory housing policy. This historic decision comes after a legal claim highlighted unfair treatment faced by younger and unmarried military personnel who were ineligible for assistance with rental costs associated with Single Living Accommodation (SLA).

Previously, the MOD's policy stipulated that only personnel who were married and over the age of 37 could qualify for an accommodation allowance to mitigate their rent expenses. While the Royal Navy and RAF considered marital status for the allowance, they did not factor in age, leaving younger and unmarried service members without support. This led to significant financial burdens for these personnel. A National Audit Office report in 2021 characterised the rental assistance policy as discriminatory, prompting further scrutiny and calls for change.

In response to the claims, the MOD has revised its housing policy, indicating a commitment to fairness and equity within the forces. As the claims have been resolved, the compensation awarded will vary based on the duration of service in Single Living Accommodation and the rental amounts paid, although most will likely see provision of around £1,000. Ryan Bradshaw, a partner at law firm Leigh Day who spearheaded the legal efforts, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating "We are delighted to have obtained this settlement offer from MOD for our clients." He added, “Alongside the changes which have now been made to its housing allowances policy, we are satisfied that the MOD have taken the steps needed to resolve this dispute in a sensible manner.”

As the MOD takes steps toward rectifying past inequities, the resolution not only provides financial relief to affected personnel but also reflects a shift towards greater inclusivity in military policy. Claimants are encouraged to monitor their emails for updates on their compensation in the days to come.