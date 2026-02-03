The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is facing serious accusations regarding its handling of a major data breach that has put the lives of thousands of Afghan citizens at risk. Recently, Barings Law, a Manchester-based firm representing victims of the breach, reported that over 200 new clients have approached them, raising the total number of affected individuals to around 1,400. This surge comes amid claims that the MoD is deliberately seeking to delay the legal proceedings initiated by Barings Law in December 2024.

Adnan Malik, Head of Data Protection at Barings Law, expressed his concerns regarding the MoD's request for a three-month delay, stating, "The MoD says it needs more time to investigate what happened, which would be an acceptable excuse if this breach had not occurred three years ago. This is yet another attempt to obfuscate the issue, from the same body that repeatedly tried to cover up its wrongdoing by keeping it from the public."

The implications of this data breach are alarming. Initial reports revealed that the personal information of approximately 20,000 Afghan nationals, many of whom supported British armed forces, was carelessly shared via email. Following the unveiling of a secret relocation scheme intended for the evacuation of these individuals, fears have intensified. Victims of the breach have become increasingly anxious about being targeted by the Taliban, who are known to systematically go after individuals listed in the leaked data.

With the lifting of a super-injunction that had prevented public reporting on the case, more victims have come forward to share their distress. Some individuals have already faced violence, and family members of the affected have lost their lives. Barings Law continues to be the sole firm representing victims of this scale in the legal fight against the MoD.

Malik further warned, "A potential three-month delay means more innocent people being put at risk of reprisal and death by the Taliban, who we know are systematically targeting people named on the MoD’s leaked list. Simply put, this delay means more innocent people could die." He underscored the urgent need for resolution, indicating that many affected individuals remain stranded in perilous situations, including unsafe third countries like Iran.

Malik concluded by challenging the Government's priorities, stating, "If the Government was serious about saving lives and taxpayer money, it would be moving to resolve this case, rather than delay it again and again." The situation remains critical as the legal battle continues, and the MoD's actions will undoubtedly be scrutinised by those whose lives hang in the balance as a result of its decisions.