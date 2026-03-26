Ministers, in collaboration with the new Cabinet Secretary, have initiated sweeping reforms to streamline the consultation culture that has long impeded decision-making within Whitehall. Aimed at quickening government responses and delivering better outcomes for citizens, these measures mark the next phase of an extensive drive to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles. The Cabinet Office, led by Minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds, announced immediate actions that will enhance efficiency by ending unnecessary reporting requirements and utilising AI to assess existing consultation duties.

Thomas-Symonds emphasised the urgent need for change, stating “For too long, the levers of power in Whitehall have been trapped under layers of outdated regulations and overlapping consultations that prioritise process over progress.” He underscored the intention to empower public servants, saying “We are stripping away these layers to empower brilliant public servants to deliver change for working people, replacing an outsourcing of responsibility with accountability and decisive action.”

The Attorney General, Richard Hermer KC, further remarked on the issues at hand, asserting that “There are too many examples where well-intentioned processes are slowing down decision-making at the heart of government.” He noted that these delays hinder real change for the public and emphasised the goal of “rewiring the government” to foster agility in decision-making.

Among the vital changes outlined is the replacement of Environmental Impact Assessments with Environmental Outcomes Reports, designed to simplify regulations surrounding new infrastructure projects. Furthermore, a new accountability framework for Permanent Secretaries will hold them responsible for delivering the government's priorities efficiently, thus addressing the prevalent issue of bureaucracy stalling progress.

As the government pushes forward with reforms intended to bridge the gap between decision-making and real-world impact, these measures reflect a commitment to prioritise effective governance. With a pilot programme identifying 131 consultation requirements in just 10 legislative pieces, officials will strive for evidence-backed adjustments across all government legislation.

The changes announced today are a crucial part of a larger agenda for Civil Service Reform, led by Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones, initiated earlier in the year. By implementing clearer accountability standards, the Cabinet Secretary aims to shift the prevailing culture within Whitehall, ultimately expediting positive impacts in communities across the UK.