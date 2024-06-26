Minister Edwin Tong SCto deliver opening address at the ICC’s international court of arbitration Asia Pacific conference

Minister Edwin Tong SC, Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, will deliver the opening address at the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration Asia Pacific Conference on 28 June 2024.

This flagship event, held at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre, is the premier gathering for international arbitration professionals in the region. It offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and professional development.

The theme of this year's conference is "Looking ahead: shaping the international arbitration ecosystem." Minister Edwin Tong SC's address will set the tone for a day of insightful discussions, focusing on the Asia-Pacific’s economic outlook and the critical role of effective dispute resolution in fostering international trade and economic growth.

A highlight of the conference is the unveiling of the collaborative report "The Truth About Cross-Cultural B2B Relationships" by ICC-Jus Connect-McCann. This report, based on extensive research with 1,700 individuals from nine countries and 20,000 data points, explores global attitudes towards commercial contracts and disputes. The session on this report aims to empower attendees to adapt to evolving trends and shape the future of international arbitration.