This March, Martin Searle Solicitors proudly announces the launch of its 21st annual Mind The Bump campaign, aimed at raising awareness and providing free legal advice regarding pregnancy and maternity discrimination in the UK workplace. Despite the existence of protective legislation for decades, numerous women continue to face unjust treatment and job loss linked to pregnancy or maternity leave.

Recent statistics from the charity Pregnant Then Screwed underline the critical nature of this issue. A 2025 survey reveals that 12.3% of women experienced being sacked, constructively dismissed or made redundant during pregnancy, maternity leave, or within a year of returning from maternity leave. This represents a staggering 37% increase since 2016. Furthermore, nearly half of all surveyed workers reported negative workplace experiences during their pregnancy or maternity leave, with over a third stating they faced sidelining or demotion at those critical times.

Fiona Martin, Director and Head of Employment Law at Martin Searle Solicitors, expressed her concern about the persistence of these challenges. She stated that “despite 21 years of running our Mind The Bump campaign, it is disheartening that pregnancy and maternity discrimination remains widespread. Too many employers fail to understand their legal responsibilities, and many women are unaware of their rights around pregnancy and maternity leave. By providing education and support, we aim to support positive change for pregnant women and those on maternity leave in their workplace. Together, we can create fairer workplaces and eliminate outdated and discriminatory practices once and for all.”

To facilitate understanding of workplace rights, Martin Searle Solicitors is providing a free, confidential thirty-minute telephone advice service every Tuesday and Thursday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm throughout March 2026. This service caters to both employers and employees seeking guidance on issues relating to their rights and responsibilities concerning pregnancy and maternity.

Moreover, in 2024, the Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Act was introduced, offering increased protections for women returning from maternity leave. This year, the Worker Protection Act also ensures that ordinary parental leave and paternity leave become a ‘day one right'. Enhanced protections for pregnant workers and those returning to work will further be introduced in January 2027 under the Employment Rights Act.

To aid employers in understanding their evolving responsibilities regarding newly instated protections, Martin Searle Solicitors will conduct a free online seminar titled Pregnancy and Maternity Leave – Best Practice for Employers on Thursday, 26 March from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. The seminar aims to provide practical guidance to ensure compliance and support for employees. For further details and to register, you can visit their website.

For comprehensive information on the free telephone advice service, online seminars, downloadable resources, and case studies focused on pregnancy and maternity rights, interested parties are encouraged to explore Martin Searle Solicitors’ official website.