Mincoffs Solicitors, a leading law firm in the North East, has announced two significant promotions as part of its ongoing efforts to recognise talent and build on its success over the past year. Ashleigh Warne, who has dedicated eight years to the firm, has been elevated to partner, while Laura Liddle has progressed to the role of associate solicitor. This strategic move aligns with the firm's commitment to nurturing professionals within its ranks.

Ashleigh Warne, who previously served as the assistant manager of the residential conveyancing team, has garnered extensive experience managing complex property cases. Reflecting on her journey, she remarked, “When I started at Mincoffs eight years ago, I never dreamed I would achieve this level of progression in such a reputable, supportive and friendly firm." She expressed excitement about her new role, stating, “I am thrilled with the promotion and the opportunity and I look forward to working closely with the rest of the partnership to support Mincoffs’ future growth and success."

On the other hand, Laura Liddle, who manages both contentious and non-contentious employment matters, is enthusiastic about her advancement. She shared her delight in her promotion, saying, “I’m delighted to both develop my career and be part of the continued growth of Mincoffs." Laura acknowledged the excellent support she has received at the firm, adding, “The support I’ve had from the firm has been fantastic and I look forward to continuing to work alongside Nick and the employment team in my new role."

The firm has also appointed Anne-Marie Thompson as an associate solicitor in the residential conveyancing department, responding to increased client demand. With over 20 years of experience in various Newcastle law firms, she said, “Mincoffs is a longstanding firm in the North East with an excellent reputation, and having worked on the other side of conveyancing matters with the residential team for a number of years, I knew that it was a brilliant team with a wealth of experience who have client care at the forefront of what they do." Anne-Marie found her new team welcoming and expressed eagerness to contribute.

In addition to experienced hires, Mincoffs has welcomed two new trainee solicitors, Leah McIntyre and Molly Kilgour, who are beginning their training contracts within different departments. Paul Hughes, senior partner and head of corporate, noted, “We are delighted to announce a series of appointments to our employment, residential conveyancing and real estate teams.” He expressed confidence in Ashleigh and Laura's ability to thrive in their new positions.

The firm’s rapid expansion is evident, having welcomed 19 new staff members in the last year, with recruitment ongoing for additional roles. Mincoffs Solicitors continues to be a strong presence in the North East legal landscape, providing expert services in corporate, commercial, real estate, employment law, and various other fields for over 75 years.