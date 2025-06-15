A prominent North East law firm, Mincoffs Solicitors, continues to assert its influence across the UK, as highlighted by the recent Experian Market IQ M&A Review for the first quarter of 2025. The report confirms the firm as the leading deal adviser in the North East while also placing it fourth in the East of England and within the top 20 legal advisers nationwide. This sustained success reflects Mincoffs' consistent performance as the top deal adviser in the region for over two years.

Paul Hughes, senior partner and head of corporate at Mincoffs, expressed his satisfaction with the firm’s achievements, stating “It is a huge achievement to be recognised as one of the UK’s top 20 legal advisers, cementing what has been an incredibly strong start to the year for the corporate team and the firm as a whole.” He further remarked, “We are thrilled to have maintained our ongoing position as the North East’s number one deal adviser and it is fantastic to see the team’s performance being recognised with a high ranking in the East of England as well.”

The first quarter results mark yet another milestone for Mincoffs, which has established a reputation for delivering expert legal services for over 75 years. Its comprehensive offerings extend beyond corporate and commercial services, encompassing real estate, dispute resolution, employment law, licensing and gaming, residential conveyancing, family law, as well as wills, probate, and trusts. The commitment to excellence in various legal disciplines ensures that Mincoffs remains not only a leader in deal activity but also a trusted adviser across a broad spectrum of legal needs. In conclusion, Hughes stated, “This is an excellent result for quarter one, which the team should be very proud of, and one we hope to continue across the rest of 2025.”