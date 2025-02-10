Mills & Reeve strengthens education team with new partner

Mills & Reeve has announced the appointment of Catherine Savage as a new education partner in its Birmingham office. Catherine joins the firm from Shakespeare Martineau, where she gained 15 years of experience in education litigation. Her expertise spans contentious matters, including student claims, judicial reviews, immigration disputes, consumer protection claims, and commercial litigation.

Educational institutions have experienced considerable changes in recent years, with an increased focus on students as consumers and rising expectations around welfare provision and managing student behaviour. Policy developments, such as the statutory requirement to protect free speech on campus, and heightened regulatory oversight have also added complexity to the sector, all while facing economic uncertainty.

In her new role, Catherine will work alongside partners Richard Sykes and Helen Tringham to lead disputes work, including student litigation cases and commercial dispute claims. She will also provide advice on disciplinary and fitness to practice investigations, hearings, and appeals.

Martin Priestley, head of the education sector at Mills & Reeve, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “I’m very excited to welcome Catherine to our team. Her extensive experience will be an invaluable asset to our education clients in these challenging times.”

Catherine Savage also shared her excitement about joining the firm: “I’m thrilled to join Mills & Reeve's esteemed education team. With institutions facing increased legal challenges, I look forward to leveraging my expertise to address these issues and support our clients effectively. Mills & Reeve's commitment to excellence across various sectors is inspiring, and I’m excited to join the large, sector-focused team of specialist lawyers here and contribute to our collective success and growth.”